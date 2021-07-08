Brian May feels Freddie Mercury is with him every day.

The Queen rocker admitted his late bandmate - who died of AIDS in 1991 - is "always" in his thoughts and he can always identify how he'd think or feel about a particular situation.

Speaking to Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio, he said: ""The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I'm getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.

"He's always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he'd say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he'd like this, he'd laugh at this or whatever. He's so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case."

While the 73-year-old musician will never stop grieving for his friend, he's now reached a level of "peace" about his passing.

He added: "You never finish grieving if you lose a family member, and Freddie was a family member, but you get to the point where you're at peace and you think,'My God the guy had a great life'.

"We created wonderful stuff together that is still making people happy, and there's an acceptance there and a joy that it all happened. How amazing that it all happened."

If Freddie were still alive today, Brian believes he would still be very much a part of the band.

He said: "He would still be saying 'Oh I need to do my solo stuff', but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do.

