Bungie is set to host a 'Destiny 2' showcase on August 24.

The video game company has taken to Twitter to announce the date for the upcoming event.

Bungie didn't confirm a specific time for the showcase, although such events are usually staged at around 5pm British Summer Time.

The gaming firm has so far remained tight-lipped about what the event will feature. However, it's expected to act as an unveiling for seasonal content before 'The Witch Queen' expansion in early 2022.

Gamers responded excitedly to the Bungie tweet.

One gamer said: "That's the thing about hype. The earlier you announce something, the more hype it gets. The more hype it gets, the higher people set their standards. The higher the standards, the harder the fall if it doesn't live up to standards.

"Hopefully it's great, just don't overhype it. (sic)"

Meanwhile, another fan explained the significance of the announcement to other gamers.

The Twitter user said on the micro-blogging platform: "The Witch Queen is the next expansion for Destiny, releasing early 2022. There will be a showcase on August 24 which will likely go over the main plot and side details, alongside potential exotic reveals. (sic)"