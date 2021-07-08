Britney Spears feels "relieved" following recent resignations from members of her team.

The 39-year-old pop star is in a "hopeful" frame of mind after her co-conservators Bessemer Trust, manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigned from their roles just weeks after she spoke up in court to brand the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 "abusive" and called for it to end.

An insider explained: "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.

"She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

Samuel has served as Britney's attorney since her conservatorship began back in 2008.

And the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker sees the recent changes to her team as a tentative sign of progress.

The source told E! News: "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."

By contrast, Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has vowed to stay in her position as the singer's care manager for as long as she wants her to.

A statement explained: "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve."

Britney addressed her conservatorship in court last month, claiming she had no idea that she could ask for the situation to end.

The pop star - whose situation was explored in the TV documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' earlier this year - also insisted she wants and deserves "changes".

Britney said in court: "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again.

"I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that.

"Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough."