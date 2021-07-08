Kaley Cuoco has described missing out on a Golden Globe Award as the "best loss of [her]life".

The 35-year-old actress was nominated at the 2021 ceremony for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her work on 'The Flight Attendant' but she wasn't surprised to see the honour go to 'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara instead.

She told E! News: "Honestly, losing to 'Catherine the Great' was the best loss of my life. I was her biggest fan and would have voted for her myself.

"[Catherine is] such a comedic idol of mine. To just see my name next to her, no one can take that away from me. That's a surreal experience."

After the awards ceremony, an Instagram photo of Kaley, still wearing her Oscar de la Renta gown, consoling herself with comfort foods went viral, and the moment led to the former 'Big Bang Theory' actress "winning" as it secured her the chance to be a brand ambassador for spirits firm Smirnoff.

She said: "[It] ended up being a win for me because Smirnoff called and they said, 'That's the kind of girl we want!'

"I'm like, oh my god, as much as I've lost this awards season, I ended up winning."

'The Flight Attendant' has just been renewed for a second season and Kaley is pleased the show has given her "this gift of starting over" as its been as well received as her most famous previous work on 'The Big Bang Theory'.

She said: "I feel like I'm just beginning, which makes crazy sense since I've been in the business for 30 years. But I've gotten this new kind of opportunity and I think with 'Flight Attendant' and me working my ass off to get that thing off the ground, I just have a new appreciation for the business.

"It's not easy and you can't stop. I don't want to stop."