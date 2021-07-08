Sir Ringo Starr remains in love with the 'White Album' era of the Beatles.

The music icon played in the legendary band alongside John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, and he's confessed to loving the time around their 1968 album, which was officially titled 'The Beatles'.

Speaking as he celebrated his 81st birthday in Beverly Hills Park on Wednesday (07.07.21), he explained to TMZ: "I've loved the 'White Album' all of my life because we were back being a band."

The 'White Album' is widely considered to be one of the best records of all time, and it was recorded at EMI Studios in London.

Tensions within the group escalated after the album's release and they eventually announced their split in 1970.

Reflecting on his time in the band, Ringo jokingly added: "We made a couple of other good albums too!"

The drummer previously revealed he wanted fans to "spread peace and love" to celebrate his 81st birthday.

The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker invited everyone to take part in his annual Peace and Love initiative, which he started back in 2008.

Ringo said in a video message: "I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-21.

"You can post it, you can say it, you can even think it - but it would be really cool if you go ‘Peace and Love’ at noon on my birthday - so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday - c'mon everybody!"

Ringo usually meets with fans around the world wherever he happens to be on his birthday.

But last year, he was forced to stage the event online, with former bandmate Paul, Sheryl Crowe and Sheila E all joining him to celebrate the occasion and to deliver a special performance for his fans.