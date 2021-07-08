Scarlett Johansson has kept “every suit” she’s ever worn in a Marvel movie.

The 36-year-old actress has starred as Natasha Romanoff and her alter-ego Black Widow in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features, and recently took on the role in her own solo movie after the eponymously titled ‘Black Widow’ movie hit cinema screens on Wednesday (07.07.21).

And when asked if she’s kept any mementos from her time as Black Widow, Scarlett quipped she has a clause in her contract which states she must be able to take home her superhero costume.

She said: “I have every suit, I think it’s actually in my contract but at this point I don’t even know what’s in my contract, it’s been so long so I’m like ‘Don’t forget to wrap up my suit!’.”

Scarlett also revealed she’s become so synonymous with the role that people often call her Black Widow on the street.

She added: “Now if I’m walking down the street people just scream Black Widow at me which is so funny so you go ‘Oh yeah I guess the movies coming out’ and apparently the marketing and advertising is working because it’s on people’s minds, they’re not screaming out for instance my character’s name from ‘Under The Skin’.”

And the star went on to speak about her interactions with fans of the MCU, as she said she loves meeting with young children through the Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps to make the wishes of terminally ill children come true.

Speaking to Ali Plumb for ‘BBC Radio 1 Movies With Ali Plumb’, she explained: “Marvel has partnered with The Make-A-Wish Foundation and we’ve had so many wonderful fan encounters through that organisation it’s always so meaningful for us. The kids are great, their parents are incredibly heroic and wonderful and it’s so great to have fans come to the set because you know it’s like a peak behind the curtains and it’s such a magical experience to share with those kids.”