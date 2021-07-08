Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in ‘Argylle’.

The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker is set to make her first foray into acting in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller, which will see her star alongside an A-list cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua will also provide original music for the title track and score as well as acting in the feature.

‘Argylle’ is based on the upcoming spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, and follows the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.

The movie – which is being produced by Mathew Vaughn’s Marv banner – is expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

‘Argylle’ will start shooting this August in Europe.

In a statement, Mathew said: “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

For Dua, the movie role comes after she said last month she would “really like” to become a film star.

Asked about the possibility of moving into film acting, she said: “I think I would really like to, it’s something that I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out maybe with a small role first. I feel like I’ve become a bit more confident in myself. I’ve done a little bit here and there so ... I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos. I am quite intrigued and excited about possibly the prospect of doing something else at some point.”