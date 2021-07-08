Kiefer Sutherland will play Franklin Roosevelt in ‘The First Lady’.

The 54-year-old actor is set to star as the 32nd president of the United States in the upcoming Showtime historical anthology series, which has already cast Gillian Anderson to play Roosevelt’s wife and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Michelle Pfeiffer will also star in the series as first lady Betty Ford, while Aaron Eckhart will star as president Gerald Ford, Viola Davis will play first lady Michelle Obama, and O-T Fagbenle will take on the role of president Barack Obama.

Other cast members include Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth, and Rhys Wakefield.

‘The First Lady’ is a reframing of American leadership told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

Produced by Showtime and Lionsgate Television, the series is executive produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Susanne Bier, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

The anthology series was created by author Aaron Cooley, who will write several of the episodes and executive produce.

Kiefer is most known for his role as counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in ‘24’, and said last year he would love to return to the role.

The actor said he doesn't care whether that would be for a new TV show or in a movie, so long as there is a "great story" at the heart of it.

He said: "I've been banging my head against a brick wall for a movie for so long that I've got a concussion.

"Honestly, the form more '24' would take doesn't matter to me as much as the quality of the story. If someone comes up with a great story that can be told in two hours, then we're going to make a movie, but if someone comes up with a great story that could be '24' hours, we'll do the show."