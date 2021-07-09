Jason Derulo thinks his girlfriend Jena Frumes is an “incredible” mother.

The 31-year-old singer and his girlfriend welcomed a son named Jason King on May 8, and while the musician is struggling with the early mornings that newborn babies often bring, Jena has been “the ringleader” in their household.

He said: "The biggest challenge definitely is the waking up. Sometimes I wake up with one eye and I'm like, I don't know how she's doing it. Jena's been a superhero in all of this, so I've been very, very lucky. She's really incredible with him, and she is definitely the ringleader in all of this. My hat goes out to her."

Jason also revealed why he chose to name his son after him, as he said he hopes their shared moniker will bring them closer together.

He added: "I wanted my name to continue to thrive, and I also thought that it would bring me closer to him.”

The ‘Jalebi Baby’ singer has already featured his son in several TikTok videos, but he and Jena are yet to show their baby’s face to the world as they want to protect his privacy as much as possible.

He told People magazine: "Right now, he's just for us. Some things are sacred, and he's just a newborn. It's pretty incredible waking up every morning to a ball of sunshine. It's a whole new world that I didn't know existed, and I'm really, really thankful."

Jason announced his son’s birth on May 19, in a social media post in which he said he was “so grateful” to be a dad.

Alongside some photos of his partner and their bundle of joy - with his face obscured - Jena wrote: "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful.

"I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021 "I love you forever @jasonderulo (sic)"