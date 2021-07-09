Kaley Cuoco’s husband gifted her a stuffed replica of her late dog Norman.

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star lost her beloved pooch in January this year, and said at the time she was suffering “earth-shattering, deep, gut-wrenching pain” after the loss.

And after recently celebrating her third wedding anniversary with her husband Karl Cook, Kaley revealed her spouse gifted her a stuffed replica of the dog, which was made her “so happy”.

She told People magazine: "It was just so sweet and so thoughtful. When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life.

"People might think it's creepy, but I love it. It sits on the couch and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever."

When the 35-year-old actress announced the loss of Norman in January, the ‘Flight Attendant’ actress shared a pair of black-and-white photos of him and described the pain she was experiencing.

She wrote at the time: "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Meanwhile, Kaley and Karl recently adopted a new Mastiff dog named Larry.

Introducing the pooch to her Instagram followers, Kaley wrote: "When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed . Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs [heart emojis] (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!) (sic)"