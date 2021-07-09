Heidi Klum has told her daughter it’s “okay to say no” to modelling jobs.

The 48-year-old model’s daughter Leni, 17, is following in her footsteps by starting a modelling career of her own, and Heidi has said the most important advice she has for the teenager is to make sure she never does anything she doesn’t want to do.

She said: "I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders."

Heidi – who has Leni, as well as Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11, with her ex-husband Seal – also heaped praise on her daughter for taking charge of her career, and said the teenager has “so many things in the pipeline”.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "It's a fun thing for her to do. She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!

“I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!"

Meanwhile, Heidi’s ex Seal recently said he isn’t fond of his daughter’s modelling ambitions, because it "seldom" ends in happiness.

He said: "That’s a precarious road to take."

But his kids are “just not all that impressed” by his own career.

He added: “We never really talk about my music at all.”

Seal also admitted keeping the kids grounded has been "challenging" because he and Heidi - who he split from in 2012 - don't work together as a team when it comes to raising their brood.

He said: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”