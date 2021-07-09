John Mulaney's wife has moved out of their marital home.

John, 38, confirmed his split from artist Anna Marie Tendler, 36, in May after his rehab stint for a drugs and alcohol relapse, and he has recently started seeing actress Olivia Munn, 41.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Anna Marie, who has been residing in Connecticut since the split, was spotted packing up her things at John's Los Angeles home with a friend. She then took a solo trip up the Pacific coast.

Just days later, Olivia was spotted leaving the house after a date with John.

Anna Marie previously admitted she was "heartbroken" by John's decision to end their marriage.

She said in a statement: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John confirmed the split via his representatives, who added: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

It is said that John's issues with addiction had resurfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An insider explained: "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.

"He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab."

Meanwhile, Olivia is said to be "smitten" with John and is convinced she has found "her dream guy".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Olivia and John are going strong. She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. Olivia is so smitten."

The insider added that the feeling is mutual, saying: "John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too."