Naya Rivera's former 'Glee' co-stars have paid tribute to the late actress on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The actress died in an accidental drowning on Lake Piru in California on July 8 last year, and a host of her former co-stars, including the likes of Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Matthew Morrison, took to social media to mark the anniversary.

Heather, 34 - who played Brittany S. Pierce in the hit TV series - wrote on Instagram: "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being “that sassy queen” in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl (sic)"

Kevin McHale - who played Artie Abrams in 'Glee' - posted a photo of the late actress on Instagram and captioned it: "I miss you. Every single day."

Matthew Morrison also took to Instagram to mark the sombre occasion, posting a photo of the actress - who passed away at the age of 33 - and captioning it with a simple love heart.

Jenna Ushkowitz - who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang in 'Glee' - posted a throwback shot of her former co-star on stage.

She wrote alongside the image: "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. [heart emoji] love you Nougs. (sic)"

Chris Colfer - who played the part of Kurt Hummel - posted a tribute to the late actress on his Twitter account, captioning a black-and-white photo of Naya with a love heart.

Elsewhere, other former cast members, including Lea Michele and Becca Tobin, paid tribute to their former co-star by posting images of her on their Instagram Story.