Travis Barker bought Penelope Disick a personalised drum kit for her birthday.

The Blink-182 rocker marked his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter turning nine on Thursday (08.07.21) by presenting her with a pale pink kit, with Penelope emblazoned on the front of the bass drum.

Kourtney shared a photo and videos of Penelope getting to grips with her new kit, with the clips showing Travis giving the youngster some tips and hitting the cymbals for her.

She captioned her post: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you (sic)".

Travis also shared a video of Penelope playing drums with Kourtney - who, as well as her daughter, also has sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, with former partner Scott Disick - as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star laughed.

He captioned his Instagram Story post: “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!(sic)"

Scott also paid a touching tribute to his daughter.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: "My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.(sic)"

The 38-year-old star's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, took the time to comment and suggested she and Penelope have bonded by having spa days together.

The 20-year-old beauty wrote: "little peesh [heart emojis] happy birthday to the best facialist in town (sic)"

Penelope's grandmother, Kris Jenner praised the youngster's many talents in her birthday message.

She tweeted: "Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope! You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises!

"….the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special! Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us!

"I am so proud of you every single day.. you are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much XOXO Lovey (sic)"