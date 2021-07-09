Jodie Foster thinks she "looks better with less makeup".

The 58-year-old actress stunned at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (07.07.21) with help from her make-up artist Brett Freedman, who takes a "less is more" approach to compliment her natural beauty.

He told People: "With Jodie, less is more. She's one of those women that looks better with less makeup. She has such a casual style. Everything's sheer. For this event, I wanted to do a fresh and summery evening look with neutral eyes and juicy lips."

Freedman used Charlotte Tilbury skincare and make-up to achieve a "very sexy, dewy French Riviera summer" vibe by ensuring Foster's skin was hydrated to prevent any foundation caking into any fine lines.

He explained: "You can tailor matte foundation, like the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation I used on Jodie, to drier, more mature skin. People don't realize that.

"I mixed a little bit of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and a few drops of the Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer. Then you get coverage, staying power and luminosity."

He then finished her skin with the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in Ecstasy, adding: "We wanted the skin to pop a touch since it's summer and she was wearing white."

'The Silence of the Lambs' actress prefers the natural aesthetic as she knows certain make-up looks don't work well for her.

Freedman recalled: "She told me eyeliner under the eyes make it look like she hasn't slept."

Instead, the makeup expert used the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette to create a blend of "champagne and golden apricot" on the lids.

A bright or dark lip shade is another no go for Foster, so Freedman focuses on "a fun eye party and keep the lips nude."

He added: "I do the lip liner all over and shimmery gloss on top. The pencil gives good color and staying power. Then the gloss gives a little youth. It looks juicy and fresh. So that's something I do with Jodie, too."