Jordan North is excited to go to work without a hangover.

The 31-year-old DJ has been named successor to Nick Grimshaw as the host of Radio 1’s Drivetime show, alongside Vick Hope, and Jordan - who previously worked on Saturdays and Sundays at the station - says one of the best things about the promotion is getting his weekends back.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I do have a reputation for going out. Since I left university 10 years ago I’ve worked every single weekend in my radio jobs.

“I am so happy now that I get my Friday and Saturday nights back and I can go out. I don’t have to worry about going to bed really early.

“I can get up, go to the gym and go to work at 12. It’s the dream.”

Jordan revealed his parents were thrilled about his new gig but they ensure he stays grounded.

He said: “I rang Mum and Dad five minutes before Nick announced it on air. They had me on loudspeaker in some Spanish shop. My mum was screaming and my dad was like, ‘OK, well I’ll ring you later then, pal’. And that was it.

“They are super-excited though. My dad sent me a quite soppy message later on and at the end he said, ‘You’re a top bloke and a top son’, and I nearly cried.”