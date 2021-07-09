Tiffany Haddish had her first orgasm while watching a Nicolas Cage movie.

The 41-year-old actress stars alongside Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' but admitted that his 1997 film 'Face/Off' was part of her sexual awakening.

Speaking during an interview on NPR's 'It's Been a Minute' show, she said: "The story is very simple. I was 17. Is this a story I should tell? It may be inappropriate. I was at the movies seeing 'Face/Off'. I was 17 years old on a date with this guy and nobody else was there really. It was just us in the back and we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with.

"I would say it like that and as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. That was my first big O."

Tiffany admitted that she felt she had to tell Nicolas the story when they were on set, because she felt weird about it.

She explained: "So now I'm standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs…All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel in remembering this in front of him.

"He's mind blowing, good at what he does. The hardest thing for me to do in acting is to act when I don't know who I'm acting with or I haven't met who I'm acting with and I have a story to tell with that person but I have to be in this character, but my brain is like, ‘You have to tell them.'"

Luckily, Cage, 57, thought the story was hilarious.

Tiffany said: "He thought it was hilarious. When I told him, he laughed super hard and he goes, ‘You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and said she was gonna marry me and we ended up getting married.'"