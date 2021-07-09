Netflix has teased a potential expansion into virtual reality and gaming.

The streaming giant has long shrugged off the idea of branching into VR, but now the company's new deal with 'Bridgerton' mastermind Shonda Rhimes has suggested they are becoming more open.

In a press release announcing an extension to Rhimes and Netflix's "creative content relationship, the latter said: "The newly expanded partnership will give Netflix and Shondaland Media the opportunity to exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well potential gaming and virtual reality content.

"The pact currently includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland Media content, which will now add live events and experiences."

While it's not firm confirmation of any solid plans, the update still shows a willingness to at least consider VR.