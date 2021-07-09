Google has paid tribute to 'Legally Blonde' with hidden Easter Eggs.

The search engine giant has introduced some hidden treats for fans of the beloved 2001 comedy - which starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods - on its results page to mark the movie's 20th anniversary on July 13.

Film fans can now Google 'Legally Blonde' and click the blind handbag icon, which makes Bruiser Woods jump out of the purse and walk across the screen to a hairdryer to get a makeover.

The adorable pooch then puts on a sweater and collar to get ready for his first day at Harvard Law School, turning the screen sparkly pink and leaving a trail of little pink paw prints.

There are plenty of extra details for die-hard fans, including a Gemini symbol on his sweater and a nameplate on the hairdryer.

Meanwhile, 'Legally Blonde' remains the top searched film in relation to Reese Witherspoon, while some of the most-asked questions since 2004 include how old the actress was in the movie, as well as where to watch it and when the film first came out.