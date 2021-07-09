Ant Anstead is "super happy" with his life.

The 42-year-old presenter recently struck up a romance with Renée Zellweger - who he met on his new TV show 'Celebrity IOU Joyride' - and not only are things going well between them, but his career is also going from strength to strength.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “He’s excited about life and excited in general. Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on.

“You can tell he’s in a good spot in his life — he’s super happy. He seems like he’s on fire. He’s where he wants to be and is making things happen.”

It was recently claimed the couple had hit it off straight away because of their shared creative interested.

An insider said: "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

It was reported the 'Bridget Jones' Diary' star had returned to set after filming the Discovery+ show to deliver some work boots to Ant, and from there the pair kept in touch and subsequently began dating.

The couple will likely keep their romance out of the spotlight, as Renee said last year she wanted to take a break from her career in the public eye in order to focus on her personal life.

She said: “I’m sitting still for a second. I got to take care of some dogs and get over this flu and then I’ll think about some other things.”