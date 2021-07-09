Chris Pratt is in talks to make a sequel to 'The Tomorrow War'.

The 42-year-old actor stars in the new action film and Amazon Studios has already entered into negotiations with Chris over a possible sequel.

The studio is also keen to re-hire director director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean, according to Deadline.

Other cast members, such as Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons, are also being lined up to return for the sequel.

'The Tomorrow War' has proven to be a hit with viewers since it recently launched on Amazon Prime Video, and the studio is now keen to build on the success of the project.

The move forms part of Amazon's broader ambition to amass a host of film franchises on its platform.

Meanwhile, Chris McKay recently admitted he'd love to make a 'Tomorrow War' sequel.

The director relished shooting the alien invasion thriller and is keen to return to the idea at some point in the future.

He said: "We had such a fun design process. We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they were maybe being used. I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel.

"I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the whitespikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing.

"So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we’re just getting started."