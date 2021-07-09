A new PlayStation 5 update is now live.

The iconic console has just seen the arrival a new software update, which has been named 'version 21.01-03.21.00, and it is now available for download to gamers all over the world.

The update is equivalent to 902MB and is geared towards improving the overall performance of the system.

Although some specific changes could have been added as part of the update, they haven't been mentioned by the on-console patch notes.

The PlayStation 5 console was released last year and has already proven to be hugely popular with gamers across the globe.

And in recent months, Sony confirmed it would start speeding up the production of PlayStation 5 consoles in order to meet consumer demand.

Sales of the console have been affected by the coronavirus crisis and the logistical issues that it has created.

But Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida recently announced plans to hasten the supply of PlayStation 5 units.

The Sony boss explained that speeding up production will allow the tech giant to achieve sales of "more than 22.6 million units per year", thereby helping the console to become the best-selling machine in the history of the PlayStation franchise.