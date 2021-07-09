Hilaria Baldwin is culturally "fluid".

The 37-year-old yoga instructor was accused of misrepresenting her background late last year after it emerged she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, not the Spanish island of Spain, and she's now reflected on how hard it can feel to "belong" when tied to more than one culture.

Explaining she had recently had a "very special experience" of catching up with her family after "nearly two years", she wrote on Instagram: “We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that.

“You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

Hilaria - who has six children with husband Alec Baldwin - called for people to "normalise" the fact that everyone is different from each other and to be more accepting.

She wrote: "We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique—our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.

“What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love& accept you, just as you are.(sic)"

And the fitness influencer insisted people don't need to change in order to fit in.

She continued: "You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb &flow, in your brilliant fluidity, as your very legitimate you (sic)"