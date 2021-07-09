Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her autobiography.

The 30-year-old actress - who was just 16 when she fell pregnant with her and then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, now 13 - will open up about her life from child star to mother of two in 'I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring it Out'.

A listing for the memoir on Barnes & Noble's website states: "In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family."

The 'Sweet Magnolias' star - who also has Ivey, three, with husband Jamie Watson - will also share some "funny and inspiring" anecdotes, including stories involving her famous older sister, Britney Spears.

The listing continued: “She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio.

"How it feels to have inspired '16 and Pregnant' with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life.

"And why her family is just like any other family.”

The 'Zoey 101' star recently claimed she'd been sent death threats by people who felt she hadn't spoken out quickly enough to support Britney in her bid to be freed from her "traumatising" conservatorship.

Posting days after she had publicly praised her sister for speaking up in court, Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

Jamie Lynn's memoir is listed as being released in January 2022.