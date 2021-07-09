Nicki Minaj’s son is a “people person”.

The 38-year-old rapper welcomed a baby boy – whose name is not known to the public – into the world with her husband Kenneth Petty 10 months ago, and she has now given fans a rare glimpse into her son’s development.

In an Instagram Live video, Nicki gushed: “He’s a people person, which I didn’t know, you know, if that was going to happen. I didn’t know if he was going to love people.”

And Nicki revealed that one person her son is particularly fond of is his grandma.

She added: “He was so in love with his grandma. She’s built a really dope bond with him since he was born. So, now as soon as she comes downstairs or whatever, he’ll wait right there and be asking her to pick him up.

“Then she’ll pick him up and he’ll caress her face and staring at her like … oh my god, ugh obsessed, obsessed.”

Later in the Instagram Live, the ‘Megatron’ hitmaker explained that leaving her son to go to work or a photoshoot can take a toll on her mental health.

She said: “To the women that have to get up and go to work everyday and leave the baby, or put the baby in daycare, god bless you. I know that that’s not easy. I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby after that I am, I feel guilty, I feel like ‘Oh my god,’ and he’s like, he can’t say it, but he’s pushing his little body up to hold him. It’s just so cute.”

Meanwhile, Nicki shared a video in May which showed her son learning to stand up by himself.

In the clip, Nicki said to her son: “You trying to do all of that today? You’re not trying to do all of that today? Am I bothering you? You had it?”

And the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker then pretended to be her son, as she added: “Mama I had it, leave me alone already please. I don’t got time for all of that mama.”