David Harbour is “so grateful” for his wife Lily Allen.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star tied the knot with 36-year-old Lily in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony last September, and has said he couldn’t be happier with the singer because he now has someone he can “tell everything to”.

He said: "I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything.

“We can share this experience of walking through life together. I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life."

David, 46, has recently been enjoying family time with Lily and her two daughters – Ethel, nine, and Marnie, eight, whom she has with her ex-husband Sam Cooper – and even took a family road trip together.

He explained: "It was from Atlanta to New York in the brand-new Dodge Charger stick shift that we bought - with the kids complaining the whole way about how there was no legroom.”

And David is loving his new role as a stepdad.

Speaking to People magazine, he added: "We all recently went to a Gay Pride event at the Brooklyn Museum, and I decided to heavily embarrass my step-daughters with some horrible dancing. I was the only one on the dance floor!"

Meanwhile, the ‘Black Widow’ actor recently revealed he has Lily’s two daughters to thank for convincing him to propose to the ‘Smile’ hitmaker.

Marnie and Ethel described David as "just some guy in our lives", and the actor was so keen to prove himself to the youngsters that he asked Lily to marry him.

He said: "We were riding around beginning of pandemic and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take ..

"And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad'. Because the D got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!'

"And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.'

She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?'

And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!'"

To put a stop to any "emotional fallout" the two children might have suffered, David knew he "needed to marry" Lily.

He added: "I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman’ ... Because the emotional fallout. That's one of my favourite things I've ever been called. 'Just some guy in our lives.' Nine years old going on 35. Just some guy in our lives."