Tom Holland’s chemistry with Zendaya is “off the charts”.

The 25-year-old actor is believed to be romancing his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star after the couple were pictured locking lips in a car earlier this month following years of on and off speculation about their potential relationship.

And now, insiders have claimed the rumoured couple have dated several times since they were first linked in 2017, and have always had strong chemistry.

The source said: “Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder why they were chosen to play each other’s love interests. Their relationship when they first dated happened naturally. I know they broke up at some point, but they’ve always remained friends.”

According to the source, Tom and 24-year-old Zendaya are also keen to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible.

They added to Us Weekly magazine: “They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Tom and Zendaya were pictured locking lips on July 1, marking the closest the pair have come to confirming any romance speculation between them.

Meanwhile, the ‘Cherry’ actor recently said it can be “frustrating” to have to play out his relationships in the spotlight.

He said: “It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world.

It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."