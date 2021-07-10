Catherine Zeta-Jones says the secret to her youthful appearance is not drinking or smoking.

The 51-year-old actress tries to lead as healthy a lifestyle as possible and she believes that keeping toxins out of her body has an effect on the radiance of her skin in conjunction with her beauty regime.

Discussing the secret to her looks, she said: "Well, I don't drink and I don't smoke, but I love beautiful creams and oils. I am 51 years old and I've always looked after myself - but as you get older, I find you have more of a regime. Now, I cleanse my skin much more gently that I ever did before and I stay active. I work out."

Catherine is married to Hollywood icon Micheal Douglas and the couple have two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, together.

The 'Chicago' star is tipping them both to follow in her and their 76-year-old father's acting footsteps but not until after they have complete their college educations.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "They have become two great citizens of the planet. They are very smart and they love to learn. I rest easy that they're ready to go out into the world. We're very close and if I had a crystal ball, I would love to see what their futures hold because I'm excited about where they're going to go, what they're going to do and what they're going to see.

"Carys loves fashion. She loves to act. She loves make-up. But she never really wanted to be a designer or a model. She really wants to be an actress, but she happens to be extremely smart. Currently she is off to school to study politics, international relations and diplomacy.

"Carys and Dylan are really wonderful actors, so I think you may be seeing more of them. But right now, they are very happy to be in college, albeit remotely. They are working really hard and learning so much good stuff - and being teenagers the way they should be."

Catherine also spilled that her and Michael's relationship is stronger than ever after almost 21 years of marriage.

She said: "Every marriage goes through its ups and downs. It wouldn't be normal without them. It would be very strange. If you can get through the last year with the pseudo-lockdown, you can get through anything. We've got through that very well, so all is good. We are very much in love."