Michelle Pfeiffer has learned to live a more simple life during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The 63-year-old actress - who is married to television writer-and-producer David E. Kelley - underwent a period of reflection during the pandemic-enforced lockdown and she came to the realisation that she can "live with a lot less".

Discussing her experience of lockdown with Italian publication IO Donna, she said: "I realised that you can live with a lot less, like many I realised I don't need much. It's easy to live with the constant desire for something else, but in the end it is clear that they are only things, mostly useless objects."

Michelle was unable to see her two children, Claudia Rose and John Henry, for a year due to the travel restrictions in place to stop the spread of the potentially deadly respiratory illness but she is immensely proud of both of them as they are "two independent and strong human beings".

When asked if she was in close contact with her kids during the COVID pandemic, she said: "Not much, unfortunately. I saw them after about a year, that was a wonderful gift because they live in distant cities.

"They have their lives now and I miss them tremendously. I feel proud of both of them, they are two independent and strong human beings."

Michelle is also proud of herself for the job she did as their mother, and now she's enjoying the friendship she shares with them both as adults.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star said: "I believe I was a present and protective mother. Only now that my kids are grown up, am I enjoying this new kind of relationship, a kind of adult friendship."