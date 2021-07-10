Sharon Stone was snubbed by UB40 when she asked if she could duet with them.

The British reggae band covered Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love' for the soundtrack to Stone's 1993 erotic thriller 'Sliver' and as she was a fan of the group she asked if she could duet with them on their version of I Got You Babe' at a Los Angeles concert.

Guitarist Robin Campbell has now revealed that the band said no to her request because they hadn't done any rehearsals, leaving the Hollywood beauty angry.

In an interview with the 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, Robin said: "She came to a show in Los Angeles and she wanted to get up and sing with us. And she kind of sprung it on us a bit too late in the day, you know? And we said, 'We can't do it without rehearsals, sorry, you can't just walk up on stage and start singing.

"She wanted to do 'I Got You Babe', you know, the Sonny and Cher number that we did with Chrissie [Hynde]. And we just said that can't happen without rehearsals really sorry. And she kind of stormed off, got upset with us.

"But she was very complimentary about the record. She said it was a lot more successful than the film. But she wasn’t happy, apparently."

UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown thinks his bandmates made a mistake by not singing with the sex symbol.

In the joint interview, he said: "What you said no to Sharon Stone. Why did you do that? I'm just the drummer, so there you go. I don't really care whether these singers get it right or not."