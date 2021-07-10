Microsoft is working on a new Teams feature to stop users from overloading their cloud storage.

The tech giant's video conferencing platform launched its auto record feature last month, but multiple meetings in a day can mean a lot of space gets taken up.

Now, the Microsoft 365 roadmap has revealed staff are working on a feature to help with this.

The latest update confirms the company is working on a feature which will allow Teams admins to set meeting recordings in Sharepoint and OneDrive to automatically expire.

The feature is set to launch in September, with the default policy settings meaning recordings will automatically be deleted after a certain amount of time.

Admins will be able to chance the expiration time, while Microsoft will alert users before a recording does expire.