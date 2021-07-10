Drake has reportedly been mentoring his new girlfriend Johanna Leia's son about dealing with fame.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is believed to have met the 40-year-old model at high school basketball, and the 34-year-old rapper has since been giving Sierra Canyon HS player, Amari Bailey, who is set to join UCLA next year, some guidance on dealing with the attention that comes with being a major basketball professional, TMZ reports.

Earlier this week, Drake rented out the entire Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a date with Johanna.

The musician was spotted wining and dining the dark-haired beauty at a table for two along the baseball field on Thursday (08.07.21), after renting out the entire stadium – which is the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers – for a romantic dinner date with the model.

ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi tweeted about the news, writing: “@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD@ABC7#Drizzy (sic)”

In photos shared by the reporter, Leia was seen wearing a Dodgers jersey while the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker donned his signature sweater look.

Their table had champagne glasses and various vases filled with flowers on it.

Drake – who has three-year-old son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux – has kept his love life out of the spotlight in recent years, but his most high-profile romance was with fellow musician Rihanna.

The couple broke things off in 2016, and although it was claimed at the time they could have rekindled their romance, the pair stayed separated.

A source said: "Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.

"Anything can change between them though, for better or worse. They are still in each other's lives."

However, the pair still have a permanent reminder of their romance as they recently had matching shark tattoos.

The etchings were inspired by a date they went on to a Toronto aquarium, where the 'One Dance' singer bought his girlfriend a toy shark as a memento.

Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted he had been “in love” with Rihanna for years.

Presenting the 'S&M' hitmaker with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016, he said of the brunette beauty: "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me. She's a living, breathing legend in our industry, ladies and gentleman, the recipient of the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award for 2016, Rihanna."