Rita Wilson has hailed her husband Tom Hanks the "love of my life" on his 65th birthday (09.07.21).

The 64-year-old actress, who married her 'Volunteers' co-star in 1988 and shares sons Chet, 30, and Truman, 25, with the actor, shared a snap of her other half riding his bike to mark the special occasion.

Rita captioned the Instagram post: “Riding into 65 better than ever.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life!”

His famous friends also posted touching messages, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Referencing Tom's classic film 'Castaway', which sees his character Chuck Noland fight for survival after he is left deserted on an island when the FedEx cargo plane he's on crashes into the sea, the TV star tweeted: "Happy birthday, @TomHanks. You’ve got a friend in me. Just keep swimming."

'Star Trek' legend George Takei wrote: "Wishing the incomparable @TomHanks a wonderful birthday! What is your favorite Tom Hanks film, friends?"

Meanwhile, Rita and Tom were among the first celebrities to document their battle with COVID-19 last year.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' stars tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, while Tom was shooting the movie 'Elvis' in Queensland, Australia.

They later donated their blood antibodies for virus research.

In April, Rita revealed the pair had not received their vaccines yet because they were not old enough.

She said at the time: "It's been so emotional. We haven't gotten our vaccine yet.

"How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You're not old enough'. It’s like, 'OK, I’ll take that.' We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier."

Rita added that she can't wait for more people to get vaccinated, so that life can get back to normal.

She said: "Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that's what the vaccine is also helping people.

"To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift."