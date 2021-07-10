Anna Wintour is to be a grandmother for the third time.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief's daughter Bee Shaffer, 33, is pregnant with her first child with her 38-year-old husband Francesco Carrozzini.

A source told PEOPLE: "It's true and everyone is thrilled for Bee — and Anna!"

Anna is already grandmother to her son Charles, 36, and his wife Elizabeth's girls Ella, two, and Caroline, four.

The couple's pregnancy news comes after Bee and Francesco, whose late father Franca Sozzani was Vogue Italia's Editor-in-Chief, marked their third wedding anniversary.

Bee captioned a black and white snap from their special day: "3 Years", along with a heart emoji.

The loved-up pair got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year.

Anna, 71, hosted the intimate ceremony at her home in Mastic, New York.

Meanwhile, the fashion legend previously praised Duchess Meghan for her pregnancy style.

Anna hailed the former 'Suits' actress in 2019 - when she was pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry, two-year-old Archie - for attending engagements in "tall heels" and for having "incredible" maternity style that flaunted her baby bump.

She said at the time: "I've been very taken by how Meghan Markle has been dressing, the Duchess of Sussex has been dressing throughout her pregnancy.

"Her feels actually seem to be getting taller every time I look at a picture of her!

"When pregnant I think it is very important to continue wearing your own personal style. I never understand why women suddenly decide they want to hide their pregnancy.

"Why not celebrate it. It is an incredibly joyful time in a woman's life. It is nothing to be hidden and ashamed of. It is much better to flaunt it, so go for it."