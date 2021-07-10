Léa Seydoux may miss the Cannes Film Festival, after a positive COVID test.

The 36-year-old actress has four films showing at the French festival but is currently at home in Paris after seeking advice from her doctor.

Léa's representative told Deadline that the star is "is at the tail end of her recovery, and is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated" but it is currently unclea r if she will make it to the festival at some stage.

Léa had been due to attend press events and premieres for her movies, Wes Anderson’s 'The French Dispatch', Arnaud Desplechin’s 'Deception', Bruno Dumont’s 'France', and Ildikó Enyedi’s 'The Story of My Wife'.

The actress' representatives added that she is resting at home and will only travel if she is given a clean bill of health as she wants to keep festivalgoers, fimmakers and her fellow castmembers safe.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Léa recreated Marilyn Monroe's famous photoshoots for her latest Louis Vuitton campaign.

The actress posed naked in bed with just the fashion house's Capucines handbag like the famous portrait Eve Arnold took of Monroe.

Léa also recreated Bert Stern's shoot that took place six weeks before the iconic actress died in August 1962.

Vuitton said in a statement: “The campaign portrays the intimate relationship between a woman and her bag and highlights the timeless elegance of the Capucines bag."

Léa added: “The Capucines represents for me the quintessence of French know-how. I am very proud to be the ambassador of this bag that I love and wear every day."

A spokeswoman for Vuitton added that while Monroe was “an everlasting source of inspiration", they also wanted the snaps to showcase the "fantasy of Bond girls".

Léa is set to return as Madeleine Swann alongside 007 Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'.