Heidi Klum was told she was "too curvy" to be a model.

The 48-year-old beauty went on to have a hugely successful career but admitted that when she was first starting out in 1992, she was told that she would never make it in the industry.

She told Australia's Body+Soul: When I started in 1992, people said, 'Oh no, you're way too curvy.' I wasn't thin enough for anyone."

And Heidi is thrilled that things have changed so much in the almost 30 years that she has been working as a model.

She said: "There are so many different people out there and they should all be able to see themselves in the campaigns and on the runways."

Meanwhile, Heidi's daughter Leni, 17, is following in her footsteps by becoming a model but Heidi previously revealed that most important advice she has for the teenager is to make sure she never does anything she doesn’t want to do.

She said: "I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders."

Heidi – who has Leni, as well as Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11, with her ex-husband Seal – also heaped praise on her daughter for taking charge of her career, and said she has “so many things in the pipeline”.

She said: "It's a fun thing for her to do. She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!

“I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!"