Tom Cruise FaceTimed the English soccer team, ahead of their Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11.07.21).

The 59-year-old actor - who has a home in England - contacted captain Harry Kane and the rest of the squad to wish them luck against Italy this weekend.

Harry told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch, you get everyone who loves football."

"We were fortunate enough to watch one of his films, so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best of a group, so that was nice of him.

'The majority of people in the world love football, so it's great to have all that support not just in England but across the world."

And while Tom FaceTimed the team, Britain's Queen Elizabeth wrote a letter to manager Gareth Southgate.

She wrote: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."