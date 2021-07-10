Ed Sheeran might record a death metal album.

The 30-year-old singer / songwriter has already created music in a number of genres, including rock, dance, rap and reggae, and admitted that metal could be next on his list.

According to The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column, Ed said: "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid.

“That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed that he is learning Italian because after years of touring the globe, he felt "embarrassed" not being able to speak any other languages.

Locals near his holiday home in Umbria, central Italy, kept asking him if he'd started lessons yet, so Ed finally signed up for Italian classes in lockdown, although he's struggling to get to grips with past tense after failing languages in high school.

He said: “It’s the one thing I feel I got out of it. I have a house in Italy and every time I’d gone to Italy the locals were like, ‘You haven’t learnt yet have you?’ And I’d say, ‘I will, I will.’

“I just decided I was going to do it, so I do an hour a day and I’ve done that for about 10 months.”

The star - who has baby daughter, Lyra, 10 months, with wife Cherry Seaborn - added: “I’m in that at the moment and it’s like a completely new language. I failed German at school, I failed French at school, I’ve never really learnt languages.

“I’ve spent the last ten years travelling the world speaking English and feeling quite embarrassed about being in all these wonderful countries and not being able to communicate, so it’s really cool.

“It feels like a key, you unlock the door and suddenly this whole world opens up to you.”