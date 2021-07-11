Mark Hoppus will find out his life expectancy this week.

The Blink-182 rocker has vowed to fight cancer via chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants but admitted it feels "surreal" that he will discover whether he will "live or die" in a matter of days.

Mark, 49, also shared a scan of his tumour, which is seemingly in his shoulder, though the musician is still yet to confirm what type of cancer he has.

What's more, the 'Feeling This' hitmaker shared some pictures of his "cancer garden" he created with "mutated varieties" of plants, which he feels "connected to".

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like “well this is weird…”

He continued: "Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. Folded hands I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s a** directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. (sic)"

Mark has been undergoing chemotherapy for a few months now, and gave a health update at the end of June, in which he revealed the treatment had left him feeling like a "poisoned electrified zombie" most days.

Speaking to fans while streaming his game of 'Blinko' on Twitch, he said: “How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. “But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

Mark has been obeying doctor's orders and staying at home and not mixing with his friends while his blood count is so low - a common side effect of cancer treatment - as he is more at risk of infection.

He added: “I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t.

“My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”