Jo Wood stopped using Botox after she was left unable to smile for "six weeks" following a course of injections.

The 66-year-old former model - who is the ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood - decided to try the wrinkle-smoothing cosmetic treatment over a decade ago but after she woke up the next day with one side of her face "dropped down" she vowed to never have the protein jabs ever again.

In an interview with the new issue of The Lady magazine, she said: "I had it injected around my eyes 12 or 14 years ago. I then went out clubbing, jumping around to the music, and the next day my face had dropped down one side and I couldn't smile for six weeks. That really put me off.

"Women are using it when they're far too young - I don't think it should be used at all, really. If women put it in their faces at a young age what's going to happen to their faces when they get older? I know so many people who have had Botox or fillers, and I don't think it's a good idea for young girls to mess with themselves."

Jo now aims to stay looking youthful through a combination of exercise and an organic diet.

The TV star started only eating organic food decades ago, introducing Ronnie, 74, and the other Rolling Stones to the trend.

Jo admits she wasn't always so careful about what she put into her body and had a huge appetite for McDonald's burgers.

She said: "For me, definitely, health awareness grows with maturity.

"My grandkids know never to ask for anything un-organic in my house - Granny only has organic chocolate.

"I was so obsessed with organic food that Keith [Richards] said to me one day, 'The trouble with you, Jo, is that you are addicted to it. Men are a pain but he did say it with a twinkle.

"But once I started on my organic journey the Stones were quite receptive to it. I'm pretty sure that Mick [Jagger] and Charlie [Watts] are still that way. I know Keith is because his wife Patti cooks for him - and she's right there with me on it!

"I had bad eating habits at one time - I used to love a McDonald's but I haven't had a McDonald's since about 1991."