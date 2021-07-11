Greta Gerwig is officially directing the 'Barbie' movie.

The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer was already on script duties with Noah Baumbach, but now it's been confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct.

In an interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play the iconic toy in the live-action movie, let slip that Greta is directing.

She said: "People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t …'"

Sources also confirmed to Variety that this is true.

The 31-year-old actress previously vowed to give audiences "something totally different" to what they would expect from the famous Mattel doll, revealing that she and her LuckyChap Entertainment Company love doing things "a little left of centre".

Margot said last year: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

Margot's producing partner Josey McNamara believes that the acclaimed duo will help change viewers' expectations of the project.

He explained: "As Margot said, you think you know what the movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one."

Margot added that she hopes to provoke "thoughtful conversation" with the flick.

The 'Birds of Prey' star said: "Now, can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."

The film centres on Barbie being expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the expectations of its residents and Robbie hopes that it will put some "positivity out in the world".

She previously said: "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a change to be aspirational for younger kids."

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler after being inspired by watching her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls as if they were adults.

Ruth along with the help of her husband Elliot - who was a co-founder of toy company Mattel - developed and launched Barbie in 1959 and they instantly had a hit on their hands which has lasted to this day.