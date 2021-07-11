David Harbour would love to reprise his 'Black Widow' character one day.

The 46-year-old actor stars as Red Guardian - the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America - in the new Marvel movie, and he's revealed that he'd jump at the chance to reprise the role one day, whether on TV or in another movie.

Asked if he's interested in reprising the character, David told Rotten Tomatoes: "I hope so! I'll tell you what ... I'm ready! You know, tweet your local Disney representative - at Kevin Feige or whatever - and let him know how you feel.

"Yeah, I love this character, I would love ... there's so many things you could do with him - there's so many worlds he can exist in and so we'll see ... we'll see if there's something there - I hope so!"

Earlier this month, 'Black Widow' director Cate Shortland hinted at making a sequel.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel, she said: "I think these girls have got a lot of a***s still to kick."

'Black Widow' was originally slated for release in May last year, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In spite the delay, Cate barely changed the movie amid the lockdown.

She shared: "I think, what happened was, we were about two weeks from finishing. So, we were just fine tuning the last visual effects and everything, and then the pandemic happened, and we were all in lockdown in different houses.

"What happened was visual effect studios started closing down and the editors were sometimes editing with no sound. We had all these strange things happen.

"Post-production was probably meant to be two weeks, however, it probably took six weeks to finish the film, but not much changed story wise."