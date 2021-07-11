Prince William has wished the England team "the very best of luck" ahead of tonight's (11.07.21) Euro 2020 final.

The 39-year-old royal, who has attended the past two games and will be there in the stands at Wembley this evening to cheer on Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, and the squad, has shared his excitement at getting to see his country in the final of the major football tournament.

William, who is president of the Football Association, said in a statement: “Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”

The Duke of Cambridge's message comes after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, sent her support and good luck wishes to the team.

Her Majesty recalled England's last win at Wembley at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, where she presented the trophy to the late footballing legend Bobby Moore.

In a letter addressed to 50-year-old manager Southgate, the 95-year-old British monarch wrote: “Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”