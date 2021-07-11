Windows 11 has been updated with new fixes and features.

Insider build testers received the new build - which comes two weeks after the previous update - as Microsoft looks towards its rumoured October launch date for the new operating system.

The newest build - which is called 22000.65 (KB5004745) - includes a dedicated search bar for the new Start menu.

It has previously hidden and only showed up when the user starting to enter a query, but now it will appear at all times.

Meanwhile, the taskbar can also be displayed across multiple monitors at once.

As well as various bug fixes, other improvements include updates to system alert dialogue boxes, while 'Power mode' settings are available via the 'Power & battery' page.

In another boost, if you right click the desktop you'll get a direct Refresh option, rather than needing to access it via 'Show more options'.