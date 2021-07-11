Jason Derulo "worried" he'd lose his "sexy" figure after becoming a father for the first time.

The 'Talk Dirty' singer and his girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed a son named Jason King Derulo into the world in May, and the 31-year-old R&B pop star admitted he had to reconsider posting thirst traps on social media.

He said: "You know, that's one thing that I worried about ... It's very easy to lose the sexy.

"You get into the whole dad vibe and things just kinda change."

However, Jason has been hitting the gym "pretty hard" to stay in shape.

He insisted: "I'm up for the challenge. I've been working out crazy.

"The pandemic was a little tricky, you know? ... We're at the house a lot, there's a 'fridgerator right around the hall, so it was a little tricky. But I feel like I'm back into full gear. I'm going pretty hard."

The star previously lashed out at Instagram for removing a revealing picture of him in eye-popping underwear.

Meanwhile, the 'Wiggle' hitmaker also revealed that he plans to hit the studio to record some songs just for his little boy.

He said: "I'm actually going to record a bunch of toddler songs for him, specifically for [my son]. It's a little passion project."

And when asked if he is going to pop the question, Jason insisted he and Jena are "just enjoying our life and enjoying our son, and taking it one day at a time."

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Being able to wake up and see his face, he's doing different things every single day. He's two months old as of today. "Jenna, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."

The couple announced their son’s birth on May 19, in a social media post in which he said he was “so grateful” to be a dad.

Alongside some photos of his partner and their bundle of joy - with his face obscured - Jena wrote: "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful.

"I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021 "I love you forever @jasonderulo (sic)"

The ‘Jalebi Baby’ singer has already featured his son in several TikTok videos, but he and Jena are yet to show their baby’s face to the world as they want to protect his privacy as much as possible.

He said recently: "Right now, he's just for us. Some things are sacred, and he's just a newborn. It's pretty incredible waking up every morning to a ball of sunshine. It's a whole new world that I didn't know existed, and I'm really, really thankful."