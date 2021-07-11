Liam Gallagher treated his family to a luxury staycation in Devon.

The former Oasis frontman, 48, was joined by his mother Peggy Gallagher, his brother Paul, plus kids Gene, 20, Lennon, 21, and Molly, 23, at the plush The Moult hotel in celebrity hotspot, Salcombe, recently.

The family travelled in style, with Liam hiring the same Beat the Street tour bus from his most recent jaunt to take them down to the South West of England from North London.

The family got drunk together watching England play in the Euro's and celebrated Gene’s birthday.

The 'Supernoic' hitmaker is quoted by The Mirror Online as saying: “It was nice to spend time with the family and show the young guns how to drink. I’ve just been on the p*** for a week.”

It's said to cost £15,000-a-week to stay at the legendary pink private residence, which used to be the home of the Earl of Devon.

Liam also had an album update for fans wondering how his third solo effort is coming along.

He added: “Next week I’m hitting the studio hard and I’m not coming out of it until we have a masterpiece.”

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's last record was 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.'

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the Britpop legend has been spending hundreds on frozen margaritas.

Liam and his fiancée Debbie Gwyther are fans of the cocktails – which are made up of tequila, triple sec and lime juice – and always used to order the drinks for £10 each when they visited their local pub, The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate, North London.

And during the lockdown, the pub began offering deliveries, and Liam started ordering the ice-cold treats in bulk, with sources claiming he would buy eight litres at a time, costing him hundreds of pounds.

An insider said: “Liam and Debbie tried frozen margaritas ages ago and would always have them when they went to the pub.

“But in lockdown, the owners started offering deliveries, so they have been able to call up and get them sent straight over.

“They aren’t for the faint-hearted because they are really strong, but it’s a bit of a surprise that it’s Liam’s drink of choice.

“They have been such regular customers that the owners have made a tidy profit and have invested more into making it the pub’s trademark drink.

“They are on to a winner.”