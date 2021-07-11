Mel B still finds the success of the Spice Girls “unbelievable”.

The 46-year-old singer is currently celebrating 25 years since she and her Spice Girls bandmates – Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham – released their debut single ‘Wannabe’.

And Mel has insisted she still can’t quite believe the success of the group.

She said: “It just seems unbelievable.

“We were these five girls who didn’t fit any typical pop mould. We were determined to do things our way, to say what we wanted to say, to work our backsides off and to have fun while doing it.

"All of us felt we didn’t have anything to lose and we knew we could only do it if we were all in it together.”

Mel admitted she gets “pretty emotional” when she looks back on her time in the Spice Girls, and has said she’s thankful for the fans who “understood” their message.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine: “It’s pretty emotional now when we think back to what we did, how far we went and how much support we got from our fans all over the world, who were the ones who carried us to the top.

"They got that we were just like them, they understood that we didn’t follow rules, they just got what we were all about.”

Spice Girls marked their anniversary on Friday (09.07.21) with the release of the new 'Wannabe25' EP, which includes the original version of the number one hit that launched Girl Power in July 1996, a remix by Junior Vasquez, a previously unheard demo of 'Wannabe' and ballad 'Feed Your Love' which features all five original members on vocals and was recorded when they were younger.

The previously unreleased song - which was shelved back in the 90s - was written by the Spice Girls and 'Wannabe' co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe.