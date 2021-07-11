Zendaya says growing up with her ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars has been “pretty special”.

The 24-year-old actress was 20 when she first appeared as MJ in the 2017 Marvel movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and has since appeared in 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, and will reprise the role again in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ this December.

And Zendaya has said she is “so grateful” for the friends she has made on the set of the movies, including titular superhero Tom Holland, as well as Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice.

She told E!’s ‘Daily Pop’: “We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience. It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

The actress also admitted it was “bittersweet” making the third ‘Spider-Man’ movie, because the cast “don't know if [they’re] gonna do another one”.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Tom, 25, and Zendaya have struck up a romance together after having relationship rumours follow them since the release of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

The couple were spotted locking lips in a car earlier this month, and it was later claimed the pair have “chemistry” that is “off the charts”.

A source said: “Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder why they were chosen to play each other’s love interests. Their relationship when they first dated happened naturally. I know they broke up at some point, but they’ve always remained friends.”

According to the insider, Tom and Zendaya are also keen to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible.

They added: “They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”