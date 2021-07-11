Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are planning their wedding – for the third time.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress and the 37-year-old reality star have been attempting to plan their wedding since they got engaged in 2019, but have had their plans cancelled and pushed back numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After almost two years of waiting, the couple are now attempting to put plans in place for the third time and are hoping they won’t have to cancel their nuptials again.

Wells told Us Weekly magazine: “Wedding update – nothing. We’ve had this thing postponed twice and honestly, I don’t know if I can take a third one. So just pray for us, please.”

The 30-year-old beauty and the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later, before planning to marry on August 20 last year.

When their plans were cancelled, they chose to mark the occasion anyway with an all-white photoshoot that captured what would have been their special day.

Sarah said at the time: “It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honour. I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

Meanwhile, the actress said earlier this year she “can’t wait” to finally marry Wells.

Posting on social media while marking her fiancé’s birthday, she wrote: "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly. I miss you more than words can say and, if it's possible, I love you even more than that. Since we can't be together, I'd like for everyone to do a classic @wellsadams shimmy in celebration of you! To Pluto and Back Sugar Balls. Can't wait to finally marry you one day. (sic)"