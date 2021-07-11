Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces.

The 39-year-old singer gifted a care package of toys to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to give to the ‘Zoey 101’ star’s two daughters – Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three.

Jamie Lynn posted a picture of the soft toys on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “nothing sweeter then coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie (sic)”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old actress recently said she was sent death threats over her response to her sister’s conservatorship battle.

Britney appeared in court to speak out about her “traumatising” conservatorship, which she has been placed under since 2008, and although Jamie Lynn defended her older sister and said she was “proud” of the singer in a social media post last week, she has claimed she’s been receiving vile death threats for not speaking out sooner.

Jamie Lynn also accused trolls of sending threats aimed at her children.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

The actress said in her original post she is always supporting her sibling behind the scenes.

She said: “Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls***. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

And Jamie Lynn added she is “praying” Britney finds happiness.

She explained: "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after.

“I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."